Assam Unveils SOP for Teacher Placements in Secondary Schools

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government’s Department of School Education has come out with a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the district-wise placement and school-wise posting of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers (GT) in government and provincialised secondary schools under the Directorate of Secondary Education in the state.

The move follows the declaration of the Assam TET Final Result 2025 for 9717 Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts on October 17, 2025.

The new SOP aims to streamline the appointment process through strict compliance with the same on the matter of school-wise posting of PGTs and GTs to be appointed under the jurisdiction of all Inspectors of Schools (ISs) in their respective districts.

Key highlights of the new SOP for posting of selected teachers: (i) Preference of District: Following the publication of the final select list based on merit and state reservation policy, the DSE will launch an online portal where selected candidates will be able to view available vacancies and submit their preferred districts; (ii) Placement Preferences: Priority for district placement will be given in the following order, provided vacancies and roster points are available in the preferred district for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates (first preference), Female candidates (second preference) and Male candidates (third preference). Candidates may be assigned to other districts if their preferred choices are unavailable; (iii) Joining of Candidates: The selected candidates after receiving the Appointment Letter shall submit a joining report before their appointing authorities.

The SOP also provides for the formation of District Level Committees (DLCs): For provincialised secondary schools, a DLC chaired by the District Commissioner and including the Inspector of Schools as Member Secretary will be constituted to manage postings within the district. This committee will identify “need-based” vacancies considering Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), vacancies in schools provincialised in 2013, amalgamated schools, and newly upgraded schools. While deciding on specific school postings, the DLC must consider the location factor and transportation facilities for PwBD and female candidates.

The recommendations from the DLC for provincialised schools and the Director of Secondary Education for government schools will require the final approval of the respective District Guardian Minister before orders for posting are issued.

This new SOP is expected to bring transparency and a structured approach to the placement of newly recruited teachers in Assam’s secondary education system.

