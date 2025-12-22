Borsola Anchalik Bodo Xahitya Xabha holds 53rd annual conference in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The 53rd annual conference of the Borsola Anchalik Bodo Xahitya Xabha, functioning under the Udalguri District Bodo Xahitya Xabha, was held with great enthusiasm and dignity on December 21 at Natun Panbari Baligaon in Udalguri district. The event witnessed an impressive turnout of literature lovers, intellectuals, and community members from various parts of the district, reflecting the enduring commitment of the Bodo society towards language, literature, and cultural preservation.

The daylong programme commenced at 7:00 am on Sunday with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Mantu Daimary, President of the Baligaon Development Committee, marking the formal inauguration of the conference. At 8:00 am, the Bodo Xahitya Xabha flag was hoisted by Dhaneswar Daimary, President of the Borsola Anchalik Bodo Xahitya Xabha, followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring senior members for their lifelong contributions to Bodo literature and social life.

The delegates’ meeting held at 10:00 am was inaugurated by Karuna Kanta Basumatary. During this session, the Bodo literary magazine ‘Lorgi’ was formally released, adding a significant literary milestone to the conference.

Subsequently, an open session was organized, which was inaugurated by Peter Goura Khunggra Daimary. Dhaneswar Daimary attended the session as the keynote speaker and addressed the gathering on the relevance of linguistic identity, cultural continuity, and collective responsibility in safeguarding the Bodo language. The programme also witnessed the release of a Bodo-language souvenir titled ‘Balaphuri,’ further enriching the literary spirit of the conference.

The conference was graced by Madan Basumatary, President of the Sonitpur District Bodo Xahitya Xabha as the chief guest. Several eminent personalities, including Karuna Kanta Basumatary, Dr Tulana Musahary, Bipin Chandra Basumatary, Birinchi Basumatary, Ramesh Daimary, and Dipali Musahary, attended the event as distinguished guests, lending intellectual and moral support to the occasion.

Organized through the collective efforts of residents from 25 villages, the conference stood as a testament to grassroots cooperation and cultural unity. A major highlight of the event was the dissolution of the old committee and the formation of a new executive body of the Borsola Anchalik Boro Xahitya Xabha. In the newly-constituted committee, Gosai Swargiary was elected President, while Phuleshwari Basumatary, Bhagya Basumatary, and Gopal Hajowary were elected as Vice-Presidents. Nabin Kumar Musahary was elected General Secretary, Narayan Chandra Daimary as Assistant General Secretary, and Nabin Daimary as Treasurer.

Addressing the gathering after his election, President Gosai Swargiary reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to the advancement of the Bodo language, with special emphasis on education as a foundational pillar for cultural and linguistic growth.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attends IOA annual conference in Guwahati