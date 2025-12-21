First meeting of Udalguri Sub-Divisional Land Monitoring Board held

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards addressing longstanding land issues in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, the first meeting of the Udalguri Sub-Divisional Land Monitoring Board was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the Udalguri Revenue Circle office.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the pre-election commitment made by BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary to provide land pattas (land titles) to landless residents who have been permanently residing in the BTC area prior to 2003. Detailed discussions were held on policy, eligibility, and procedural aspects related to the distribution of land pattas.

The meeting was chaired by the President of the Udalguri Sub-Divisional Land Monitoring Board and Executive Member (EM) of the BTC Water Resources Department, Phresh Mushahary. The Mazbat Revenue Circle Officer, members of the Land Monitoring and Advisory Boards, and other concerned officials were also present.

It may be recalled that during the recent BTC election, resolution of land-related problems was one of the principal issues raised by the BPF. Hagrama Mohilary had assured that people belonging to all castes and communities residing within the BTC area would be provided land pattas and had stated that land settlement would be among the first initiatives undertaken after the formation of the BTC government.

In accordance with this assurance, the Board deliberated on measures to ensure timely and transparent implementation of the land patta distribution process. The meeting resolved to invite applications from eligible landless residents under the Udalguri and Mazbat revenue circles.

Accordingly, landless residents who have been permanently residing in the BTC area prior to 2003 have been urged to submit applications along with valid proof of permanent residence at their respective revenue circle offices at the earliest.

Also Read: Udalguri police crack down on cattle theft, seize vehicles, arrest six