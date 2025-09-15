BPF President Hagrama Mohilary releases BPF’s manifesto with 100 promises

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday evening released the manifesto of the party at its central office, Kokrajhar. The BPF manifesto consists of 100 promises on various fields with five guarantees.

Releasing the manifesto, Mohilary said that the BPF would ensure land pattas to all BTC citizens who have been in the council based on voter list prepared in 2005, Rs 100 crore especially for the youth development, Rs 10 crore for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Rs 40 crores for women empowerment, and Rs 50 crore for the economically backward families.

Mohilary admitted that the BPF failed to take concrete measures for youth development during their tenure in the past and therefore, said that their focus thus was on youth development, creating job avenues and livelihood through skill development if they return to power. He said that the BPF government would develop sports infrastructures and sectors of culture, tourism, agriculture, education, irrigation, health care, and other areas. He also said that the BPF would distribute land pattas to all landless people, establish model degree colleges, Bodoland University campuses in all districts, Agriculture University at Koklabari in Baksa district, a central university, and more.

Also Read: Hagrama Mohilary pitches for stronger Bodoland if BPF returns to power

Also Watch: