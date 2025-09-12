Hagrama Mohilary pitches for stronger Bodoland if BPF returns to power

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: With ambitions of returning to power, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday pitched for building a stronger Bodoland. He said that the BPF would work effectively for peace and more progress of BTR with collective efforts.

Mohilary attended a huge public meeting in Mushalpur of Baksa district on Thursday for BPF candidate Ansumwi Khungur Boro. He said, “I am deeply humbled and overjoyed by the unwavering warmth and tireless support you have shown me. Interacting with you, hearing your stories and feeling your spirit has strengthened my resolve to work for your progress.” He called upon the people to vote for BPF candidates everywhere to ensure BPF’s return to power.

Meanwhile, UPPL President Pramod Boro also attended a number of public meetings on Thursday. He attended public meetings in Nichima constituency for Ranjit Basumatary, Kajalgaon for Chandan Brahma, 13-Chirang for Saikhong Basumatary, Salakati for Lawrence Islary, Fakiragram for Afjal Hoque Sarkar, and Dotma for himself.

In one of the campaigns, Boro said that the people of BTR witnessed violence and unrest in the past 17 years of BPF’s rule but in the last four and half years, they could establish peace and development in all spheres. Without naming any party, Boro said that peace and equal development were not at all possible by chants from outside and could be accomplished only when the rulers were from inside.

