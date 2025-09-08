BPF Will Form Next BTC Govt, Says Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) Chief Naba Sarania

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Former Lok Sabha MP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) President Naba Kumar Sarania on Sunday inaugurated two election offices of the party at Tangla and Kalaigaon, formally launching the party’s campaign for the No. 35 Mudaibari BTC Council constituency. Sarania also participated in the campaign and joining programme of party candidate Nitul Deka. On the occasion, nearly a hundred people from Congress and other political outfits joined the GSP.

Speaking at the event, the GSP chief said that the main contest in Mudaibari would be against the BJP. He further stated, “We have no alliance with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), but it is definite that it will form the next government in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).”

In a sharp remark directed at his rivals including UPPL and BJP, Sarania said, “They take the share of Srirampur, they take the share of commissions, but when it comes to sharing the burden of sins, they do not want to accept it.” Expressing confidence in his party’s prospects, Sarania claimed that the electoral equations clearly indicated a decisive victory for the GSP in Mudaibari and that the party had fielded 11 candidates out of 40 BTC council seats, out of which it expected to win at least 5 seats.

