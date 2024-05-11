Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania To Contest LS Polls In Bihar After Failing To Get Clearance In Assam

As the date of withdrawal of candidature got over on May 9, Sarania finds himself in contention with nine other candidates for the Valmiki Nagar parliamentary constituency which is located approximately 300 km northwest of Patna.

The polling for this seat in the eastern Indian state of Bihar will be held on May 25 during Phase 6.

The decision to contest the elections in Bihar stems from a setback faced by Sarania as his nomination papers for the Kokrajhar constituency in Assam was rejected on the grounds of anomalies in his tribal status and certificates from two different tribes in the past two parliamentary elections.

Despite his efforts to contest the rejection of his nomination papers in the Guwahati High Court, he was unable to secure relief.