State agriculture minister Atul Bora visits Nagaon, reviews flood situation

NAGAON: As per directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state agriculture minister Atul Bora visited Nagaon to review the flood situation in the district today here.

During his visit, the minister participated in a flood review meeting with the officials of district administration as well as other departments concerned at the conference hall of district commissioner, Nagaon here and took stocks of the situation. The minister also directed the officials concerned to take all possible measures to sort out the loss caused by the flood waters in the district and also directed to the officials concerned complete all the proceedings so that the compensation can be released to the flood victims before August 15 next.

During the review meeting, he also took stocks in detail from the officials concerned about the facilities being provided to the flood victims in the district by the district administration and asked all not to show any negligence in distribution of food relief among the flood affected people in the district.

Following the review meeting, the minister visited two separate flood relief camps being set up respectively at No 2 Bhurbandha and Lawkhowa Jatiya Vidyalaya under Samaguri constituency and interacted with the inmates of those relief camps. During his trip to those two relief camps, the minister also inspected the facilities like sanitary, relief distribution, drinking water and animal foods, etc being ensured by the district administration. Subsequently in the evening, the minister visited the relief camp setup at Jakhalabandha HS School at Jakhalabandha market and interacted with the inmates there.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, DDC Gunajit Kashyap, Chief Executive Officer, Nagaon Zila Parishad Ananta Gogoi and other heads from other departments concerned participated in the review meeting at DC’s conference hall today here.

Meanwhile Bibhuti Borthakur, youth leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and trustee of noted journalist Lt Rebati Bhushan Borthakur Foundation, on behalf of the foundation distributed flood relief among the flood ravaged people at Kampur Potiapam village. The members of the foundation led by Bibhuti Borthakur, Surya Bora and Pradyunya Bora distributed water bottles, food items, sanitary pads, biscuits and other essential commodities among hundred flood ravaged families of the village, a press note asserted here.

