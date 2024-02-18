Protection of biodiversity is our priority: BTC Chief Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR: The three day-long Bodoland International Wildlife Conference got underway from Friday at Bashbari, Manas National Park. The conference organized by the department of Forest, BTC was held with an aim to bringing global experts, researchers, conservationists to discuss on the conservation of wildlife issue of BTC in wide range.

Addressing before the huge gathering as chief guest, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the government of BTC had been laying emphasize on the protection of biodiversity and forest resources. He said Manas National Park was not less than any other national park of India. It has all unique beauties and its beautiful landscape from Bhutan foothills could attract the visitors. As the Narendra Modi led NDA government is giving maximum importance on conservation of forest and biodiversity in India, the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is also giving utmost importance on protection and conservation of biodiversity of the state and BTC, he said adding that the BTC will involve conservationists, experts on forest and wildlife to share their views and expression in the celebration of Manas Festival to make people aware on conservation.

Boro said they started raising voice against violence in 2009 with an aim of establiing a violence free society and gradually, the non violence has got deep root in the region after peace returned. He said the thinking and mindset of the people of the region had changed and more people have come forward to protect and preserve the forest and wildlife. He said several hundreds of poachers had surrendered and joined hands to conserve forest resources and biodiversity.

“The animals are cent percent non violent but we are always violent,” he said adding that stopping violence only among mankind and not with the animals cannot be the human principle. He called upon all to love precious wild animals who are not at all harmful to humanity. He said the present BTC government had decided to educate people on conservation of forest and wild animals through organizing Manas Festival.

Manas National Park has five unique identities- it is a National Park, a Tiger Reserve, World Heritage Site, Elephant Reserve Forest and Bio-Reserve Forest. Land area with over 500 square kilometer, Manas National Park is the home of various wild animals like one horned Rhino, Royal Bengal tiger, wild elephant, wild bore, deer, hornbill, peacock, monkey and other reptiles. The Manas National Park lost its World Heritage Site status due to massive poaching and lack of conservation in 1989 but it regain Heritage Site Tage after BTC Accord as the council took laudable initiative for conservation of wildlife animals and natural beauty by engaging ex poachers in conservation works, translocation rhinos in the national park from Kaziranga. The National Park witnessed increase of rhinos, deer and other animals including tigers. The Manas National Park has witnessed increase of tourists flow both from domestic and abroad.

