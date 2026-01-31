Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) highlights Assam’s petrochemical growth potential

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) showcased Assam’s evolving petrochemical landscape at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, participating in the Assam Pavilion from January 27–30, 2026, at ONGC ATI, Goa. BCPL highlighted the state’s emergence as a key industrial growth engine for the North-East, anchored by a robust gas-based petrochemical ecosystem.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by Dr JB Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department, Government of Assam, in the presence of senior government officials and captains of Assam’s oil and gas industries.

Addressing the Assam State Session, Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL, spoke on ‘Gas Cracker Industry in Assam and Investment Opportunities in Auxiliary and Downstream Sectors.’ He highlighted BCPL’s role in value addition to the region’s natural gas resources through its integrated petrochemical complex.

With an installed capacity of 280 KTPA of polymers, BCPL is enabling growth across downstream sectors such as plastics, packaging, infrastructure materials, and manufacturing—creating opportunities for MSMEs and large enterprises alike.

Changmai noted that enhanced connectivity, expanding gas infrastructure, and a supportive policy framework are accelerating Assam’s emergence as a preferred investment destination.

India Energy Week 2026, a premier global energy platform, witnessed participation from over 75,000 energy professionals from more than 120 countries, with around 700 companies, including leading global energy players and technology providers.

The scale of the event underscored India’s growing prominence in the global energy transition and the need for integrated, future-ready energy solutions. Within this global forum, the Assam State Session presented the state’s integrated energy roadmap encompassing hydrocarbon exploration, the Northeast Gas Grid, City Gas Distribution, Petrochemicals, and Non-conventional energy.

The participation of senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of Assam, and leading PSUs reaffirmed the strategic focus on infrastructure development, industrial diversification, and investment facilitation. Deliberations also highlighted the broader multiplier impact of the gas-cracker ecosystem, including plastic parks, logistics, warehousing, skill development, and downstream manufacturing clusters.

Also Read: BCPL hosts industry-academia meet in association with Dibrugarh University