Leopard captured near Brahmaputra Cracker Polymer Ltd (BCPL) industrial complex in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A leopard that had been causing panic among residents near the Brahmaputra Cracker Polymer Ltd (BCPL) complex in Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh was successfully captured by the Forest Department on Saturday morning, bringing relief to the local community. The big cat had been roaming in and around the industrial area for several days, triggering fear and anxiety among residents and workers. In response, forest officials launched a carefully planned operation and installed an iron cage trap, baited with live prey, in the affected area. The operation concluded successfully on Saturday when the leopard entered the cage and was safely secured. Forest officials confirmed that the animal was captured without sustaining any injuries. According to a Forest Department official, the leopard will first undergo a comprehensive veterinary health examination. After clearance from veterinarians, it will be translocated and released deep inside the Dehing Patkai National Park, far away from human settlements.

