Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited observes 10th International Day of Yoga

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in association with CISF Unit of BCPL observed 10th International Day of Yoga 2024 on the theme, “Yoga for Self and the Society” at CISF Township, Auditorium on Friday. Certified yoga practitioners from Adi Yoga & Naturopathy Centre Dibrugarh conducted the Yoga demonstration session.

Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance) BCPL was the chief guest of the occasion. Vijay Kumar Pal, Chief Operating Officer, BCPL , Alak Baruah,Chief General Manager, BCPL, Pradeep Rawat, General Manager (Chemical & HR), T Haopkip DC CISF BCPL Unit were present in the occasion. BCPL employees along with family members & CISF personnel performed various yoga asanas under the guidance of the instructors.

Nearly 100 participants attended the event. The event aimed to experience the transformative benefits of yoga. Yoga is not about achieving the perfect pose but about the journey towards a healthier and more balanced life. The session provided an opportunity to improve the physical and mental well-being of the participants.

