Lakhimpur District Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm; Pijush Hazarika attends celebrations

LAKHIMPUR: The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Indoor Stadium of North Lakhimpur University of Lakhimpur district on Friday. The event was centrally organized by Lakhimpur, wherein members of several social organizations of the district as well as university students took part. Water Resource-cum-Information and Public Relation Affairs Minister Pijush attended the celebration chief guest while Lakhimpur LAC MLA Manab Deka was present as guest of honour. In his brief speech at the function, the Minister said that the yoga is an invaluable contribution of ancient Indian civilization to the human society. The Minister said that regular yoga practice helps people to enjoy good physical and mental health and an disciplinarian life. In the same event, prizes were distributed among the winners of the Yogasana competition held on June 15 by AYUSH under Lakhimpur District Health Society.

International Yoga Day was also celebrated at Lakhimpur Commerce College in a befitting manner. The programme was organized by the Vivekananda Kendra Branch, Physical and Mental Health Cell, Internal Quality Assessment Cell and National Service Scheme of the college in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Lakhimpur Branch and North East Yogasana and Healthcare Center and Lakhimpur Amateur Muay Thai Association. The Principal of the college Dr. Lohit Hazarika inaugurated the yoga programme.

The event was conducted by prominent yoga expert Indreswar Bora. The students, teachers, staff and members of the partner organizations participated in the mass yoga session. Dr. Harini Patwari Das, Coordinator, Vivekananda Kendra Branch, Lakhimpur Commerce College, Dr. Rupjyoti Bhattacharya, Coordinator, Physical and Mental Health Cell, Coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Dr. Dadul Rajkonwar and the National Service Scheme Coordinator of the college Dr. Rinti Dutta expressed gratitude to everyone for successful observation of the programme.

