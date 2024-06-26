Brazen Daylight Robbery Near Axis Bank in Kokrajhar: Rs 34 Lakh Looted

KOKRAJHAR: A new incidence of robbery occurred near Jehwlao Dwimalu Road in the centre of Kokrajhar town this afternoon in broad daylight. The robbery occurred near the Axis Bank, where Rs 34 lakh were looted.

According to reports, two individuals on motorcycles snatched a bag containing cash of Rs 34 lakh from a person who was enroute to deposit money from the LIC office at the Axis Bank. The motorcycle-borne bikers fled the scene with the bag of money. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV footage, highlighting the brazen nature of the crime. Police investigation is on.

