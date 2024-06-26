Bridging Cultures: Assam’s artistic pride shines in Beijing "Merging Cultures – Vasudeva Kutumbhakam" Art exhibition

DIBRUGARH: Beijing, China’s Guo Chuang Art Museum recently became a melting pot of cultures with the opening of “Merging Cultures – Vasudeva Kutumbhakam,” an invitational international contemporary art exhibition.

The event, which commenced on June 7, was a collaboration between the Indian embassy of China, Mintu Deka, of SMD Art Foundation representing Indian artistes, along with the Guo Chuang Art Museum. It was inaugurated by Avishek Shukla, secretary of Indian Embassy.

The exhibition featured a diverse array of artworks from 82 artistes hailing from countries such as China, India, Japan, Qatar, Lebanon, France, England, Mexico, and Sri Lanka, among others.

The artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and photographs, were spread across three expansive halls, each telling its own story of cultural convergence.

Among the artists was Sutapa Chowdhury from Dibrugarh, Assam, who not only runs a successful drawing school, “School of Fine Arts,” but has also nurtured talent that has been recognized nationally, with 10 students receiving the prestigious CCRT scholarship.

Chowdhury presented three significant works: “Salvation” depicted the journey to nirvana amidst life’s challenges, “Flow of Life” explored the parallels between the rhythms of music and the ebbs and flows of existence, “Joy,” her most acclaimed piece, celebrated the exuberance of the Bihu dance, a traditional Assamese dance form.

Her artwork resonated deeply with the audience, particularly “Joy,” which was praised for its vibrant depiction of happiness and cultural identity. Chowdhury’s presence, adorned in the traditional ‘mekhela chador,’ added a layer of authenticity and pride, showcasing Assam’s rich traditions on an international platform.

The exhibition’s significance was further amplified as 20 of Chowdhury’s students had their artwork displayed in Cairo, Egypt, under the supervision of Dr. Bharat Singh, founder of the Guo Chuang Art Museum. This highlighted the reach and impact of her teaching and the cultural exchange it fostered.

In conclusion, “Merging Cultures” was not just an art exhibition; it was a testament to the power of art in uniting diverse cultures. Chowdhury’s work, in particular, stood out as a beacon of Assamese tradition, her ‘mekhela chador’ weaving a story of heritage and womanhood that was embraced warmly by the people of Beijing.

