Cachar, Jiribam Administrations Review Situation: Efforts Underway for Repatriation of Displaced People as Peace Remains Elusive in Riot-Torn Jiribam

Silchar: Though peace seemed to be still elusive in riot-torn Jiribam, the district administrations of both the neighbouring states had started taking confidence building steps to send the displaced people from Manipur who had taken shelter in Lakhipur in Cachar. District Magistrate of Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha along with the SP Nomal Mahatta sat in a discussion with their Jiribam counterparts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Monoranjan Thockchom and Additional Police Super Thomas Thokchom representing Jiribam discussed the current law and order situation in their district since June 6 when fresh violence erupted following the recovery of the dead body of a local Meitei resident. Almost 1000 people from Jiribam which shares 134 kms border with Cachar had taken shelter in Lakhipur.

Jha informed the media that the district administration had been instructed to prepare a house-to-house survey of the refugees. “As the situation seems to improve in Jiribam, we would urge refugees to go back to their own house and the Cachar administration would extend all sort of assistance to them,” Jha said. Mahatta said, the Cachar police had rigorously been conducting the vigilance along the inter-state border and till now the no untoward incident had happened in Cachar side.

Thomas Thokchom expressed gratitude towards Assam government for extending all sorts of assistance. The situation in Manipur in general and Jiribam in particular had been limping back to normalcy, Thokchom added. He said there was an incident of bomb blast in an abandoned house in a village in western Jiribam but no one was injured.

Also Read: 11th Biennial Conference of Ladoigarh Primary Teachers Unit Concludes at 89 Ladoigarh Girls School

Also Watch: