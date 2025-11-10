BSF conducts civic action programmes along Mankachar–Bangladesh border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Civic action programmes were organized by 183 Bn BSF at their border camps located in Shishumara and Sanjay Sadhu sars along the Mankachar–Bangladesh border and various materials distributed to students, farmers, and citizens living in the border villages in South Salmara-Mankachar district on Friday.

The BSF holds such civic meetings every year at different camps with the aim of building good relations with the border residents and controlling all kinds of criminal activities that occur along the international border.

Commandant of 183rd Bn BSF, Prem Pal Singh, graced the programme attended by over a hundred students, farmers, and local residents.

The BSF distributed 31 dustbins to schools and village panchayats, sewing machines to 10 women, desks and benches for students in schools, 175 school bags to students, and three types of agricultural equipment to 70 farmers. In total, at the Sanjay Sadhu BSF Camp, 296 students, farmers, and schools received these materials through the civic action programme.

Earlier on November 4, the same battalion organized another civic meeting at Char Shishumara, under the Shishumara BSF Camp area, where 104 border families were provided with solar lamps. Commandant Prem Pal Singh was also present at this event and personally distributed the solar lamps to the border residents.

Since there is no electricity supply in the char areas along the border, the distribution of solar lamps aims to help students study properly at night.

In both meetings, Commandant Prem Pal Singh delivered speeches urging the border residents to cooperate with the BSF in preventing and combating crimes that occur along the international border.

On November 10, another civic action programme will be organized at the Dweepchar BSF Camp in Mankachar, where a free medical camp will be held for border residents.

