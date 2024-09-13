Karimganj Police Issue Lookout Notices for Md. Shakir and Ifzal in Rs 400 Crore Online Trading Fraud Case

Silchar: Amid much hullabaloo over Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah, Swapnanil Das, the Karimganj police had issued lookout notices against Md. Shakir and Ifzal who had allegedly duped people of at least Rs 400 crores through fraudulent online trading schemes. Interestingly the investors had shied away from lodging formal complaint against Md Shakir, who was known as the mastermind of the fraudulent practices. However, the Karimganj police had lodged a suo moto case against Shakir, a youth from Bakharshal area of Badarpur. Subsequently police launched search operation against Shakir and his accomplice Ifzal, but both of them had already fled away. Confirming the filing of the complaint, ASP Pratap Das said they had issued lookout notices so that the fraudsters could not leave the country.

Sources said, Md Shakir, after his unsuccessful venture in Delhi to earn money, opened an institute to impart training on online trading in Badarpur. Subsequently he succeeded in luring rich people to invest with him on online trading. He amassed huge money, started to live a lavish life, purchasing costly vehicles like Land Rovers.

However after the arrest of Bishal Phukan of Dibrugarh, Shakir was alarmed and since then he was at large. Sources said, Shakir had already sold his lavish vehicles in Guwahati and reportedly left Assam. Police was however hopeful of capturing him as they stepped up the search operation.

