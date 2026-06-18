BSF Secures Release of Farmer Allegedly Abducted from India-Bangladesh Border in Katigorah

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid escalating tension along the India-Bangladesh border over the issue of pushback of illegal infiltrators, an Indian farmer was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants from the no-man's land area in Katigorah on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Ranjit Das, was reportedly kidnapped while he was near the border. Following diplomatic and border-level discussions between the two forces, Das was eventually handed over to the BSF by the BGB later in the day.

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