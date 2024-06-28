BTC CEM holds meet with NTPC on Community Development through CSR Initiatives in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant development, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and the NTPC, Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district are looking forward to focus on the development of communities through the CSR initiatives in the locality. In this connection, Akhilesh Singh, the Head of Project (HOP) and Business Unit Head at the NTPC- Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, had a productive meeting with the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and the NTPC, Bongaigaon recently.

The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the NTPC and the BTC administration, focusing on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), sustainability and environmental conservation in the region which has been aimed to make more ushering of welfare and developmental activities.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro appreciated the efforts of the NTPC, Bongaigaon in Salakati in the crucial areas and lauded the company’s commitment to powering the nation 24×7. He acknowledged the significant impact of the NTPC’s initiatives on the community and the environment.

During the interaction, the HOP of the NTPC-Bongaigaon-Akhilesh Singh briefed Boro on various ongoing and upcoming initiatives of the NTPC. He expressed gratitude towards the BTC administration for their unwavering support in key areas such as digital literacy classes, skill development, sanitation, empowerment, and health. These initiatives are designed to uplift and empower the local communities, contributing to the overall development and well-being of the region.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials from the NTPC- Bongaigaon including Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Roshan Dungdung, DGM (HR), and Aduity Thakuri, CSR Executive and officials of the BTC administration. Their presence depicts the commitment of the NTPC’s leadership towards enhancing community engagement and fostering sustainable development. The NTPC is assured to remain dedicated to its mission of sustainable growth and community development, ensuring that its operations benefit not just the nation but also the local communities in which it operates.

