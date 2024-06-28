Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Waterlogging in Dibrugarh, Disrupting Daily Life

DIBRUGARH: Heavy downpour on Thursday morning led to severe waterlogging in Dibrugarh town, submerging all major roads and streets. The flash flood affected residential areas, schools and businesses, are causing inconvenience to the residents. Residents of areas like New Khalihamari, West Milannagar, Jiban Phukan Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Chowkidinghee, Khaniagaon, Gangapara, Padum Nagar, Santipara, Guardpara, and Graham Bazar had to wade through knee-deep water as rainwater gushed into their households. The Dibrugarh Police Reserve, old SP office, schools, and business establishments were also affected by the heavy downpour. Students faced difficulties attending school, and many shops and businesses had to remain closed due to waterlogging.

The Mancotta Road, AT Road, RKB Road, KC Gogoi Road, Cole Road, PN Road, VKV Road and Convoy Road, also experienced waterlogging in various stretches. Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra assured that efforts were underway to clear clogged drains and flush out the waterlogged areas. He said that the town Municipal Corporation is working towards better drainage systems and infrastructure to tackle waterlogging effectively. In response to the situation, local residents expressed their concerns about the recurring issue of waterlogging in Dibrugarh town.

“Waterlogging has become a problem for the people of Dibrugarh. Most of the streets in Dibrugarh were badly affected due to waterlogging. Most of the Dibrugarh drains were overflowing and the main DTP drain has been overflowing in some areas causing severing waterlogging,” said a senior resident of Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Criticises Assam Government For Failing To Respond To PIL On Waterlogging

Also Watch :