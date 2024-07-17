BTR CEM Pramod Boro Meets Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana to Discuss Key Educational Initiatives

KOKRAJHAR: As ‘Education’ is the key focus of the present government of BTR with the highest pie of budget allocation, the CEM of the council, Pramod Boro, who is holding the charge of the department, called on the education Minister of Mizoram, Dr. Vanlalthlana, at his office on July 16 in Aizawl.

Boro wrote on his official site, quoting that the meeting with the education Minister of Mizoram was fruitful for mutual cooperation in the development of the education sector. He said that in the meeting, they discussed various facets of education and stressed the importance of mutual cooperation in ensuring holistic education for the people of BTR. He also said he acquired a lot of innovative ideas that Mizoram is initiating to ensure “Education for All”.

The government of BTR has taken up various reformative steps for the development of education in BTC, besides the development of infrastructure and creating a congenial atmosphere. As education is the key focus of the government of BTR, the majority of fund allocation goes to the department of education. So far, the BTC has signed a number of MoUs with different universities and educational institutions to upgrade higher education in the region. Tezpur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BTC with the aim of collaborating on improving economic, agricultural, and educational opportunities in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the BTC and Azim Premji University was signed for collaboration, which focuses on developing educational initiatives, including training programmes for teachers in the region, with an emphasis on enhancing the overall education sector within the Bodoland Territorial Region. A MoU was signed with the Vyomika Space Labs to establish 10 space laboratories in the Bodoland Territorial Region, aiming to promote space science learning among students in the region. The primary objectives of this partnership are to provide a platform for students to learn about space science, gain exposure to emerging technologies, and inspire careers in this field. The space laboratories are proposed to be set up in various schools across the BTR, aiming to spark curiosity about space exploration and foster a deeper understanding of science and technology.

