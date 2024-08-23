BTR CEM Pramod Boro Distributes Appointment Letters to 900 New Assistant Teachers, Boosting Educational Sector

KOKRAJHAR: In a major boost towards enhancing the educational sector of BTR, CEM Pramod Boro on Thursday ceremonially distributed appointment letters to 900 TET qualified candidates selected as Assistant Teachers (Arts, Science and Hindi) of Provincialized L.P. and M.E. Schools of BTR at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar.

Addressing the new appointees, CEM Pramod Boro congratulated them and expressed hope that they will perform their duties as a teacher diligently to empower the future generations. Emphasizing on the vital role of teachers to play in shaping the future of children, he said, teaching is an art and they should focus not just on textbook oriented teaching but strive to impart knowledge in such a way that the children are moulded into able, responsible and successful adults in future.

The appointment of the teachers is expected to greatly elevate the quality of education in the schools and will go a long way in improving the learning experience of the students. This milestone marks a significant step in BTR’s commitment to enhancing educational excellence and fostering a supportive learning environment for the students.

The appointment distribution programme was also attended by the EMs- Ranjit Basumatary, Ukhil Mashahary, Gautam Das, Dharma Narayan Das, Diganta Baruah and Daobaisa Boro, MCLAs- Sajjal Kr. Singha, Pabitra Boro and Nominated Member Madhav Karki Chetri.

