Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust to Host Sensitization Workshop on Cancer and Palliative Care for Media in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A sensitization workshop on ‘Cancer and Palliative Care’ for Media person will be organized by Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust on September 8 in Dibrugarh. The workshop will be organized under “Project Sanskaar” supported by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council.

“We are an organization which works on cancer awareness for early diagnosis among the general public and provide all round help to cancer patients. Our trust has been dedicatedly providing palliative care for cancer patients and families, particularly in palliative homecare, free-of-cost with a holistic approach,” said Panna Bharali, secretary of Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust.

Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, Dibrugarh is a nonprofit foundation to serve in the field of cancer and palliative care, with the objective to empower community with a scientific approach to beat and fight cancer. Pratishruti was incepted on December 15, 2017 with a team of doctors and a group of dedicated people.

“Our vision to improve the status of those living with cancer and maintain the quality of life till last breath and beyond by palliative care,” said Bharali.

