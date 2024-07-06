Over 150 BPF supporters join UPPL in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: More than 150 supporters of the BPF joined the UPPL at a party programme held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari, in Kokrajhar on Friday. All the new women members were from Ward No. 4 of Kokrajhar town under the Debargaon block committee of the UPPL. On the occasion, they were offered a warm welcome and felicitation with traditional Aronai, Phulam Gamosa, and party mufflers by the president of the UPPL and CEM of BTC-Pramod Boro, Deputy Chief Gabida Chandra Basumatary, cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, EM-Dr. Nilut Swargiary, UPPL general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary and Madhab Chandra Chetry, MLAs Lawrence Islary and Jiron Basumatary, and other senior party leaders. Meanwhile, the 23rd Central Executive Committee meeting of the UPPL was held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, where key issues of the party and future strategies were discussed.

