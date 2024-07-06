Flood situation in Nagaon still grim; over 197 villages reeling under water

NAGAON: The flood situation in Nagaon district is still grim, and although the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra at Silghat is slightly receding, the Kolong river is flowing above its danger level through Nagaon town.

As per an official record issued by the district disaster management authority in Nagaon, over 197 villages under Kaliabor, Raha, Samaguri, Dhing, Kampur, and Nagaon have been ravaged by flood waters as of the time of filing this report. Besides, over 65,000 people have been severely affected, while 61,088 domestic animals were affected, inundating over 18,363 hectares of crop land in those flood-hit revenue circles.

As per the report, 14 villages in Nagaon revenue circle, 38 villages in Raha revenue circle, 51 in Kaliabor revenue circle, 22 villages in Samaguri revenue circle, 57 villages in Kampur revenue circle, and 15 villages in Dhing revenue circle have been reeling under flood waters in the district. The district administration has already set up over 14 relief camps in those flood-ravaged revenue circles and is distributing food, sanitary pads, biscuits, water bottles, and other essential commodities among the flood victims in the district.

The overflowing water of the Kolong River submerged several areas in Nagaon town this morning, including Nagaon Shiva Nagar, Kumartoop, and the and the Nagaon Law College area, for which the authority concerned, the Nagaon Municipality Board, alerted the riverine people of the town to remain safe through a microphonic announcement across the town.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kapili River is slightly reduced this afternoon in Kampur, although it is flowing above its danger level.

Also Read: Assam State Cabinet Committee Addresses GST Issues with Business Community in Tinsukia

Also Watch: