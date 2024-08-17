BTR CEM Pramod Boro Joins PM Modi and NDA Leaders in Paying Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Rajghat

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro who is also the president of UPPL paid glowing tribute to former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top NDA leaders. Minister Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta also paid tribute to Vajpayee at Rajnath in New Delhi.

After glowing tribute to former Prime Minister Boro attended the “Prarthana Sabha” organized on the occasion where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries were present.

In his official site, Boro said Bharat Rathna Atul Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader with wider vision for the nation who designed and dedicated for new India concept.

