"Polygamy Legally Allowed in BTC", Confirms Hagrama Mohilary

On the political front, Mohilary announced that the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has decided to go with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. He said that along with the BPF, the Asom Gana Parishad and several small parties will also contest as part of the broader alliance.

Exuding confidence over the poll outcome, Mohilary said the NDA is “well-positioned” and is likely to form the next government in Assam. He asserted that the coalition is preparing strategically and will work together to secure a majority across key constituencies.

Mohilary said that within the BTC region, there is no objection to the categorisation of six communities. This, he added, reflects a shared understanding within the local groups and supports continued social harmony in the area.