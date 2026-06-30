BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary chairs review meeting on developmental schemes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, chaired a district-wise review meeting at Udalguri on Monday to assess the progress of ongoing development projects across the region. The meeting emphasised accelerating developmental initiatives for the people of Bodoland, strengthening governance at the grassroots level, and ensuring transparent and efficient delivery of government programmes. Mohilary underscored the importance of timely and effective implementation of projects, reaffirming BTC’s commitment to inclusive growth and accountable administration.

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