BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary focuses on building mini Secretariat in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after the oath-taking ceremony of Executive Members (EM)s of 5th BTC Executive Council on Tuesday, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, chaired the 1st Executive Council (EC) meeting to discuss key issues. Mohilary swung into action directing the officials to re-examine the selection list of various government schemes and projects.

Talking to mediapersons, the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary said that many important issues were discussed in the 1st EC meeting which included allotment of land pattas to eligible citizens, filling up of shortage of officials, engaging retired persons to streamline the works, and dissolution of Central Selection Board (CSB). He said that he focused on establishing a Mini Secretariat in Udalguri, early execution of ongoing constructions in BTC districts, and release of salary to fixed pay employees’ for two and half years as soon as possible.

Mohilary said that there had been a lot of anomalies in selection of beneficiaries for PMAY houses where many families of UPPL supporters were allotted two to three PMAY houses in a fraudulent way. He alleged that the GPS of houses was also corrupted and allotted the houses to the beneficiaries who didn’t fulfil the criteria. He said that he directed the concerned officials to strictly verify the beneficiary list and prepare a fresh list so that the needy people get the PMAY houses. The list is to be submitted on or before October 18. He assured that there would be no politics in selecting beneficiaries of PMAY houses and that every eligible person would get the houses. He also said they would examine the appointment of VCDC secretaries whose records he said were doubtful.

On the tendering process of schemes and projects, Mohilary said that the work tender of all departments would be cancelled and a fresh tender would be invited. He said that the allocation of departments to EMs would be changed based on their performances. He also said that all illegal works would be cancelled and that the land pattas would be allotted only to eligible citizens on the basis of provision of land laws and acts.

Also Read: Udalguri district gets 4 representatives in Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC cabinet