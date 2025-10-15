Udalguri district gets 4 representatives in Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC cabinet

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: With the recent expansion and allotment of cabinet berths in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) legislative assembly, Udalguri district has secured strong representation, with four Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) inducted into the BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary-led executive council on Tuesday. According to reports, Bhairabkunda MCLA and veteran politician Rihon Daimary was inducted as Deputy Chief of BTC and allocated the Agriculture Department, Khwirabari MCLA Lwmsrao Daimary allocated the Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Dwnshri MCLA Fresh Muchahari allocated the Water Resource Department, and Harsinga MCLA Tridip Daimary unanimously voted as Speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly. The inclusion of four members from Udalguri is seen as a major boost for the district, ensuring wider participation in decision-making and developmental initiatives under the present BTC administration. The citizens of the Udalguri have made fervent appeals to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to fulfil the pre-poll promise of establishing a Mini BTC Secretariat at Udalguri to accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes and regional development projects while easing the burden of travelling to Kokrajhar for basic services like obtaining Land Buy/Sale NOC.

