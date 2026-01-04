BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary launches key development projects in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major boost to infrastructure and women's empowerment, several key projects were inaugurated at Mazbat on Friday by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, marking a significant milestone in fulfilling developmental commitments to the constituency.

The initiatives began at 66 Dhanshree VCDC, with the inauguration of a modern sports ground spanning 20 bighas. A Rs 1 crore development project for the historic Mahamuni Devalaya was also announced to preserve cultural heritage. To address civic concerns, a Rs 2.5 crore project aimed at mitigating artificial flooding in Mazbat was launched. An eco-friendly electric bus service was introduced, reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable transport.

The programme's highlight was the distribution of women entrepreneurship assistance, under which 29,885 women received Rs 10,000 each. Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah urged beneficiaries to use the funds productively, noting that successful utilization could lead to higher financial assistance in the future. Mazbat MLA and Transport Minister Charan Boro described the initiative as a strong start to the year and announced that all Orunodoi beneficiaries will receive Rs 8,000 on February 20.

The event was attended by BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimary, EM Member Shyam Chundi, and other senior officials. District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri delivered the welcome address. A brief concern arose when several women fell ill while collecting cheques, but prompt medical intervention ensured no serious incidents occurred.

