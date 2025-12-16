BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation stone for RCC bridge over Tarang river

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The foundation stone for a permanent RCC bridge over the Tarang river at Katrigacha under Baokhungri constituency in Kokrajhar was laid on Monday evening.

The ceremony for the 87-metre-long RCC bridge, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, was inaugurated by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. Earlier, there was a wooden bridge at the same location. The bridge will be constructed under the Assam Mala Scheme as well as the SOPD scheme of the Chief Minister’s Goodwill Mission. Approval for the construction of the bridge was granted in the 2025–2026 financial year.

After laying the foundation stone, Hagrama Mohilary said that people might wonder how funds were arranged when only three months had passed since the formation of the government. He clarified that the project was actually approved during the tenure of the Pramod Boro government.

He further stated that the foundation stone for the RCC bridge was not laid earlier by Pramod Boro, alleging that the previous government lacked the mindset to execute development works and was not interested in awarding work to contractors.

On the same day, foundation stones for three projects under the Assam Mala scheme were laid in Baksa district. He also informed that the foundation stone for the Gosaigaon–Tipkai road under the Assam Mala scheme would be laid the following day.

Responding to a question from journalists, Hagrama Mohilary claimed that the BPF would contest the upcoming Assembly election as part of the NDA. He asserted that the NDA would win 100 out of the 126 Assembly seats and form the next government. The programme was also attended by BTC Executive Member Dhaneswar Goyary and higher officials of PWD.

