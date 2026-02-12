BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation of BPF central office in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Synchronizing with the celebration of the 24th Bodoland Day, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary laid the foundation of the central office of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Tuesday at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road, in the presence of EMs Derhasat Basumatary and Prakash Basumatary, along with senior party leaders.

Speaking to reporters, BPF President and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the G+6 office building is expected to be completed within one and a half years. The building will feature a basement and ground floor parking area, two conference halls with seating capacities of 400 and 200, and office rooms for the central committee, BPF, and 12 specialized cells, including the Women Wing, Youth Wing, Students Wing, Minority Wing, and Adivasi Wing on the 3rd and 4th floors. The 5th and 6th floors will provide guest accommodations, while the top floor will house dining halls.

Mohilary added that initial construction work has already begun, with Rs 6 crore earmarked for the project, which may be increased as needed. He also stated that the BPF has become a stable regional party, poised to play a key role in the political affairs of the state.

