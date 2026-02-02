KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary offers Bodoland Bhawan as gift to BKWAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 12th annual conference of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) being held at Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district, entered its 2nd day on Sunday. BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah graced the occasion as guests, where Mohilary offered the Bodoland Bhawan of Guwahati to BKWAC as a gift.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah released the souvenir ‘Khosethini Bihwma.’ In his speech, he said that the BJP-led central and state governments giving due attention to resolving Bodo issues created the BTC in 2003 and BTR in 2020. He said that the NDA, both in centre and state, were committed to implement the clauses of both the accords. Claiming that the recent Bagurumba showcase by over 10,000 dancers was far better than Beijing’s Olympic Games inaugural ceremony, he said that the State Government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was committed to its promises. He also said that the BJP respected the political rights of the Bodos of BKWAC.

In his speech, Mohilary said that the BKWAC had every right to claim a share of Central Government’s special package of Rs 1500 crore as it was created after the long struggle of the UBPO, which is one of the stakeholders of BTR Accord. Saying that the lack of justice for BKWAC during the Pramod Boro-led BTR government was unfortunate, Mohilary said that he would take necessary initiatives to give its due share in consultation with the State Government. He also announced that the three-storeyed building of Bodoland Bhawan situated at Survey in Guwahati would be handed over to BKWAC as a goodwill gesture. Currently, the Bodoland Bhawan is being used as a temporary Mini Secretariat of the BKWAC to look after the Bodos of Lower and Middle Assam.

