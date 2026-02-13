BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation of major infrastructure projects in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for several major infrastructure projects under the Special Development Package (SDP) scheme in Kokrajhar district. The projects aim to strengthen the sports, cultural, and handloom sectors, generate employment, and promote youth development in the region.

The first foundation stone was laid for the development of the Dotma Anchalik Sports Association (DASA) stadium in Dotma, with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The project will feature a standard football ground, a 400-metre athletic track, sprinkler and irrigation systems, a pavilion with VIP dais, spectator galleries, high-mast floodlighting, electrification, and other essential infrastructures, with a seating capacity for 1,500 spectators.

Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the Production and Marketing Centre for Handloom and Textile Products at Haltugaon, Kokrajhar district, with an estimated cost of Rs 24.31 crore on a 50-bigha plot. The centre will focus on producing high-demand products such as eri silk sarees, mekhela chador, dokhona, and eri stoles. It aims to revitalize the handloom and textile sectors, preserve traditional craftsmanship, empower local artisans, and promote sustainable livelihoods. The project is expected to generate around 650 jobs, including 240 direct and 500 indirect jobs. It will include production units, exhibition and workshop spaces, marketing offices, administrative blocks, and other essential facilities.

The foundation stone for the construction of an Audience Gallery for Volleyball and Football at the Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) in Kokrajhar was also laid, with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The project aims to enhance sports infrastructure in the district, promote football and athletics, facilitate district and state-level sporting events, and encourage youth participation and talent development. It will include separate spectator galleries for volleyball and football, as well as a VIP gallery for football.

Furthermore, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Multi-Purpose Cultural Auditorium Hall in Kokrajhar, with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. The project will promote art, culture, music, and education while honoring the legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The proposed complex will include a 1,500-seat auditorium, a museum, an audio-visual library, a music workshop, a life-size statue, and other facilities.

