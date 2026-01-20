BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 27 crore

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a remarkable initiative, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, on Monday laid the foundation stones of four transformative projects worth Rs 27 crore in the Porbotjhora sub-division. The projects include a Polytechnic and Vocational Institute, the Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Stadium, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Auditorium Hall, and Ayush Hospital.

Addressing the public meeting, Mohilary said that the people brought the BPF to power in the last BTC election and that the people of Porbotjhora got an EM from the locality to look after the developmental aspects. He said that it was the BPF’s responsibility to fulfil people’s aspirations and thus the Government of BTC laid the foundation stones for four transformative projects in Parbatjhora and Tipkai in Kokrajhar district. He said that the Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Stadium at Tipkai would be a centre to tap the football talents of the locality, the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Auditorium Hall would accommodate public functions, while the Polytechnic and Vocational Training Institute would skill the youths of the locality in various disciplines promoting self-reliance. He also said that the 50-bedded AYUSH Hospital under AYUSH Services of SAAP for 2022-23 would give easy access to treatment. He further said that AYUSH hospitals would be set up in every district of BTC.

Interacting with the local people, Mohilary inquired about their well-being and assured continued support for the development. He said that the initiative for transformative projects would boost sports, education, culture, and healthcare, fostering prosperity for all. He also said that the local people would get job opportunities and engagement in the construction of the railway coach factory in the locality.

Also Read: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundations of key projects in Bodoland