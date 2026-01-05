BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundations of key projects in Bodoland

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, on Saturday laid the foundation stones for the Land and Field Development project at No. 66 Dhansiri VCDC in Udalguri district, under the Bodoland Welfare Development SOPD for 2025-26. This initiative, encompassing the construction of a modern office building, boundary wall and sanitation facilities, marks a significant step towards sustainable growth and empowerment in Bodoland.

On the same day, Mohilary laid the foundation stone for improvement and development of Mahamuni Devalaya. He said that the Devalaya was a beacon of the rich cultural and spiritual heritage, ensuring its preservation for generations. He also said that the two projects would be the milestones to reflect tireless dedication to holistic growth in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

