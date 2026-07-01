Hagrama Mohilary Unveils Development Plans, Promises Job Regularisation in BTC

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, on Monday participated in a review meeting of various government departments held at the office of the district commissioner in Udalguri. Following the meeting, he addressed the media and made several significant announcements concerning employment, development, budget allocation, and the future of the BTC.

Expressing confidence in the prospects of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Mohilary asserted that the party would lead the BTC administration for the next twenty years. He said that the BPF would return to power with the support of the people and its commitment to development.

He announced that employees serving in Bodoland Guest Houses, those appointed on fixed pay, and personnel in several other government departments would have their services regularised during the 2026–27 financial year.

Commenting on the expansion of the BTC and the inclusion of new villages, Mohilary said that Pramod Boro had acted in accordance with the peace accord by incorporating the villages into the BTC. However, he alleged that no additional budget had been provided for their development. He maintained that the existing budget was insufficient to meet the growing needs of the expanded population and stated that discussions on an enhanced budget allocation were already underway.

Launching a political attack, Mohilary accused Pramod Boro of having greater knowledge of alleged syndicate operations and claimed that he should respond to allegations regarding syndicate and commission activities in Srirampur.

Referring to appointments made in the Forest Department and to the post of VCD Secretary during Pramod Boro’s tenure, Mohilary said that if any appointments were found to have been made illegally, the concerned employees should be removed from service. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Highlighting his vision for Udalguri’s development, Mohilary announced plans to establish a university and a medical college in the district, besides implementing major projects in education, healthcare, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would accelerate the district’s socio-economic development.

Also Read: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary chairs review meeting on developmental schemes