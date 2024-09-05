BTC Chief Pramod Boro Lays Foundation Stone for 300-Seater Auditorium-Cum-Convention Centre in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro marked an important milestone with the foundation stone laying for a new 300-seater Auditorium- cum- Convention Centre at the BTC Secretariat complex, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. This project is set to enhance the region’s infrastructure significantly.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, BTC chief Boro emphasized the transformative potential of the new facility. He noted that upon completion, the auditorium will provide a state-of-the-art space for a variety of government and non-government programmes. The venue is expected to foster socio-cultural, literary, and economic growth in the region by accommodating diverse programmes.

The project, with an estimated budget of Rs. 3.21 crores will also feature a walking zone within the complex, a directive from chief Boro following a site visit. This addition aims to ensure accessibility and convenience for morning and evening walkers. The ceremony was attended by BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep, Secretary Jatin Bora and other senior officials.

