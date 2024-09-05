Capacity Building Training on Women-Related Laws and Mission Shakti Held in Biswanath for Frontline Workers

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A capacity building training programme on women-related laws, government schemes, and Mission Shakti components was held on Tuesday at State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (SIPRD) Office, Biswanath Chariali with the aim of empowering the frontline workers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and school teachers. The main objectives of the programme were to educate on various government schemes aimed at empowering women, to provide an understanding of the components of Mission Shakti and to highlight the role of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and school teachers in implementing these laws and schemes. The programme was organized by ‘Sankalp: a Hub for Empowerment of Women, Biswanath’ under Women and Child Development department, Biswanath district.

The programme began with an introductory session where the objectives and importance of the training were outlined. The participants were briefed on Mission Shakti and the significance of understanding women’s rights and related laws.

The first major session focused on educating participants about critical laws that safeguard women’s rights, such as the Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act etc. The session provided detailed explanations and case examples to ensure practical understanding. A detailed discussion on the components of Mission Shakti was conducted, covering aspects like women’s safety in public places, economic empowerment, and legal and social empowerment.

The last session was held to clarify the roles of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and school teachers in implementing these laws and schemes. Emphasis was placed on their role in creating awareness and assisting women in their communities. The sessions were taken by resource person Monali Beniya, District Mission Coordinator (DMC) while around 120 participants took part in the programme.

