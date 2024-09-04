BTC Chief Pramod Boro Calls for Innovation and Professionalism in Development Projects During Key Review Meeting

KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Pramod Boro, while chairing a review meeting of all Statutory Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Bodoland Territorial Council held at the BTC Secretariat on Monday, instructed senior office bearers to explore innovative ideas for initiating projects that would accelerate the development of Bodoland. Emphasizing the importance of professionalism, he urged the utilization of services from expert consultancy firms and reliable partners in relevant sectors to achieve effective and efficient outcomes.

During the review, Pramod Boro closely examined the functioning and performance of key statutory bodies, including the Bodoland Tourism Development Corporation Limited (BTDCL), Bodoland Trade and Industries Development Corporation Limited (BTIDCL), Bodoland Infrastructure Financing Authority (BIFA), and Bodoland Cancer Care Trust. He assessed various initiatives undertaken by these organizations and sought updates on their progress, urging them to align their projects with the larger vision of Bodoland’s growth and prosperity.

In his remarks, Boro reiterated the significance of planning and innovation in driving economic growth, infrastructure development, and overall regional advancement. He highlighted that projects taken up by these bodies should be sustainable and should contribute to the socio-economic development of Bodoland, making it a hub of opportunity and progress. The BTC chief further underscored the need for the proper utilization of funds allocated for the welfare of the people of Bodoland.

Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, emphasized the need for clear planning, accountability, and collaboration among the statutory bodies to ensure the smooth execution of projects. He called for continuous monitoring and evaluation to identify any gaps and ensure that developmental initiatives are on the right track.

Secretary of BTC, Jatin Borah, along with other senior office bearers of the concerned bodies and senior officers of the Government of BTR, were also present at the meeting.

