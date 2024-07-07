BTC chief Pramod Boro wishes Dalai Lama on his 89th birthday

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTR Pramod Boro on Friday conveyed his sincere prayer and wishes for the robust health of his holiness, the Dalai Lama on his 89th birth anniversary.

In his official site, CEM Boro wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of the birthday celebration of his holiness, the Dalai Lama, I convey my heartfelt greetings and felicitations to him. He hopes his unwavering dedication to peace, compassion and divine wisdom continues to inspire and guide humanity. He also wished that the Almighty would shower blessings upon him with longevity, robust health and infinite happiness.

It may be mentioned that His Holiness the Dalai Lama, also known as Tenzin Gyatso was born on July 6 in 1935 in a small village of Taktser, also known as Amdo, in northeastern Tibet. The birthday of the Dalai Lama is observed primarily in Tibetan communities, both in Tibet and in exile, such as in India (Dharamshala, where the Tibetan government-in-exile is based). The birthday is also celebrated by the Buddhist communities and followers worldwide, including in the countries with significant Tibetan diaspora populations like the United States, Canada, Nepal and parts of Europe. The day is marked with prayers, cultural performances, and public gatherings to honour his teachings and contributions to peace and compassion.

