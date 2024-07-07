OBITUARY Tulashi Bora

Tulashi Bora, a resident of Rampur, Hatinga in the northern part of Jamugurihat and a known social worker breathed his last at his residence on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. He was 85. He was a retired panchayat secretary and was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat-Itakhola area. He was former general secretary of THB College. He held the position of the president of Dah Gaon Unnayan Samiti for many terms. Organizations and individuals mourned the death of Tulashi Bora. He leaves behind his wife, three sons along with a host of relatives.

