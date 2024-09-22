CEM of BTC Pramod Boro laid foundation stone of Bir Chilarai Rural Resource Centre in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: In yet another step towards the fulfilment of the clauses of the historic BTR Peace Accord 2020, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro laid the foundation stone for the construction of Bir Chilarai Rural Resource Centre at Sidli in Chirang district.

Laying the foundation stone CEM Boro said, “The Koch Rajbongshi community has been an integral part of our syncretic society for ages, and continue to be valued and productive citizens of BTR.” He said the construction of this state-of-the-art resource centre will greatly accelerate the holistic development of the Koch Rajbongshi community of BTR, and help in preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage.

On the occasion, he also handed over the land allotment certificates of Sidli Durga Mandir, Bir Chilarai Bhawan and a cremation centre, to the respective committees.

