BTC Deputy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, calls for entrepreneur training for self-sufficiency in BTR

KOKRAJHAR: BTC Deputy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, emphasized the need for cooperative societies in BTR to align with those in other regions.

Speaking at the conference and exhibition held at Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangha in Udalguri two days ago, he reiterated the BTC government’s commitment to overall development under the leadership of BTC CEM Pramod Boro. Basumatary urged the department to provide essential training to entrepreneurs from cooperative societies to enhance their self-sufficiency and competitiveness. He also encouraged members to utilize government services and mobilize youth to actively participate in the cooperative movement.

The conference and exhibition were officially inaugurated by the Additional District Commissioner of Udalguri, Kuldip Hazarika. In his inaugural address, Hazarika commended the progress made by the department of Cooperation and highlighted the potential of cooperative societies to drive significant development. CHD of Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary spoke about various schemes, initiatives, and accomplishments of the department, noting that the event aimed to foster growth within the cooperative sector, empower communities, and promote sustainable practices.

During the technical session, Padmashri Awardee Swarbeswar Basumatary shared insights on agriculture, emphasizing the importance of integrated farming for both economic and environmental benefits. Ashutosh Chakma, Director of SBI RSETI Udalguri, discussed training programmes available at the centre and highlighted the significance of maintaining a good CIBIL score for securing bank loans. He encouraged cooperative society members to approach the District Industries Centre for support. Subject Expert of KVK, Pradip Rajbongshi, detailed scientific methods of cattle rearing and the importance of business planning, highlighting the benefits of feed production, such as maize and Napier grass, for livestock nutrition. Kamaleswar Boro, Chairman of Bhergaon Agro Organic Producer Cooperative Ltd., discussed organic farming, particularly Moringa cultivation, emphasizing its health and financial benefits and its positive impact on soil health.

In the day-long programme, Printer-cum-Photocopying Machines were distributed among four cooperative societies: Paneri S.S. Ltd., Dakua S.S. Ltd., Barsilajhar S.S. Ltd., and Udalguri S.S. Ltd. Additionally, BTC Joint Secretary Pami Brahma handed over 1,000 mussels for pearl cultivation to DRCS Udalguri, Rajdip Nath, for distribution to fishery cooperative societies. Eight exhibition stalls showcased products from cooperative societies, including organic and herbal products, handicrafts, handloom items, and food products.

