BTC election passes off peacefully with over 77% voter turnout in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 5th BTC Election 2025 passed off peacefully on Monday in 40 constituencies with a voter turnout of 77.97 percent in the 12 constituencies of Kokrajhar district. 1-Parbatjhora (ST) saw 80.39% voter turnout, 2-Guma (Open) 78.94%, 3-Srirampur (Non ST) 85.65%, 4-Jamduar (ST) 78.60%, 5-Saraibil (ST) 78.72%, 6-Kachugaon (ST) 81.53%, 7-Fakiragra (Non-ST) 75.53%, 8-Dotma (ST) 77%, 9-Banargaon (ST)77.74%, 10-Debargaon (ST) 72.44%, 11-Baukhungri (ST) 74.77%, while 12-Salakati (ST) witnessed 76.33% voter turnout. Talking to reporters, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary said that the BPF would emerge victorious with the largest number and form the next government. He said that they would get the magic number with people’s mandate as the BPF had the public trust. Mohilary and his wife Seuli Mohilary cast their votes at Debargaon Higher Secondary School. Casting his vote at Chauraguri LP School in Tamulpur, UPPL President Pramod Boro said, “This time, the people will vote for the UPPL candidates so that together they can continue BTR’s journey of peace, progress, and good governance.”

Meanwhile, UPPL candidate and sitting MLA Lawrence Islary cast his vote at Gaurang High School.

