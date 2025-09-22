Voting today in 942 polling stations in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district administration has completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025. On Sunday, presiding officers and polling personnel designated for the 12 constituencies of the district assembled at the Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar, for Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division and at designated venues of Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora sub-divisions respectively. They collected ballot boxes, ballot papers, and other polling materials before departing for their respective polling stations.

A total of 942 polling stations have been set up across the district. In Kokrajhar Sadar, 479 polling stations are present which will be manned by 479 Presiding Officers and 1,916 Polling Personnel. For supervision and effective monitoring, 73 Sector Zonal Officers have been deployed there. Significantly, Kokrajhar has arranged 39 all-women polling stations, including 27 in Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, marking a step towards empowering women’s participation in the electoral process. All polling parties have already reached their designated polling stations under the respective constituencies. Voting will begin at 7:30 AM on Monday and continue till 4:00 PM. The District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, Masanda M Pertin, has appealed to voters to come forward in large numbers in a timely manner and exercise their democratic right in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Notably, in the 12 constituencies of the district, 100 candidates from various political parties are in the fray, competing for the mandate of 7,00,752 registered voters.

Meanwhile, polling personnel and officials paid heartfelt floral tributes on Sunday to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg in the Basic Training Centre.

