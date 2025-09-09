First phase of training for BTC election 2025 held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The preparations for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election, 2025 are gaining momentum in Kokrajhar, with all election cells actively engaged to ensure the smooth, free, and fair conduct of the polls.

The first phase of training for Presiding Officers and Polling Officers of the district was successfully conducted on September 6 and 7 across all three sub-divisions. The sessions were held simultaneously at Kokrajhar University for Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, at Gossaigaon College under Gossaigaon sub-division and at Kazigaon MV School and Kazigaon High School under Parbatjhora sub-division.

Election Observers Anupam Choudhury and Md Jabed Arman, supervised the training at Kokrajhar Sadar in the presence of DC & RO, while Satyajit Chetia and Firdus Alom Sheikh, oversaw the sessions at Gossaigaon. At Parbatjhora, the training was supervised by Tahidur Rahman. The observers reviewed the preparedness of polling personnel and ensured the smooth conduct of the sessions in the presence of SDO(C) & ROs in the respective venues.

