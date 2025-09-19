BTC Election: Training programmes for counting and election personnel underway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In order to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process of BTC Election, 2025, a series of training programmes are underway in Kokrajhar. The training of Materials Distribution, Receipt, and Counting Personnel was held on Thursday at Kokrajhar University. The session covered supervisors, assistants, grade-iv staff, micro observers, counting supervisors and counting assistants across designated training halls.

In addition, a second round of training for counting personnel is scheduled on September 25 at Kokrajhar University. This training will focus on counting supervisors, counting assistants, grade-iv staff, and officials assigned for postal ballot counting.

Meanwhile, the first randomization of counting personnel was conducted by the District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, Masanda M Pertin. The exercise was carried out in the presence of the SDO (C) and returning officers of Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora, Mridul Shivhare and Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha respectively, along with the assistant returning officers and other concerned officials.

